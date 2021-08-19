Fort St. James library sees increased foot traffic

By Willa Crowley

As the end of summer approaches, the Fort St. James Public Library is preparing for Fall. With the usage of masks no longer being enforced, and the limit of eight people lifted, the number of patron visits has increased.

The library has expanded their collection to include more DVDs, including Blu-rays. During the outbreak, patrons were limited to borrowing one DVD at a time, but this number has now increased to three – good news for movie enthusiasts.

The library is also introducing books with more LGBTQ+ content, particularly in the teens section. Books with LGBTQ+ content are marked with pride flags beside the barcode.

Head Librarian Karli Fisher recommends stopping by to read their new selection of books by Bonnie Henry, relating to Covid-19. They provide education and reflection regarding coronavirus pandemic experiences.

This summer’s reading club was a success with 20 participants, more than in previous years. Children could come into the library to receive activities and books and enter their name in a draw for a free book. They were unable to hire a summer student due to staff limitations, but hope to have one next year.

Lastly, the library is making an effort to include books that are the basis for movies or shows on Netflix.

Netflix promotes the books, increasing their popularity, and putting them in higher demand. Currently, there is an area in the teens section dedicated to these books. Some of the series included are Shadow and Bone, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Sweetooth.

With September approaching, the library is hoping to make some more changes. They would like to make the toys and kids fort available for use again, as well as have a book sale to raise money for much needed new computers.

Washrooms have continued to remain available for use at the library, due to grant funding. Without the funding, washrooms are available only in emergency situations, and the library recommends using the Spirit Square, Cottonwood or District washrooms instead.

Though masks are not currently required, the library requests you wear them in consideration of others, particularly if you have not been vaccinated.