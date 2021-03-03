Fort St. James municipal office. (Aman Parhar/Caledonia Courier)

Fort St. James municipal office. (Aman Parhar/Caledonia Courier)

Fort St. James officials challenge Telus on internet speeds

Telus denies inaccurate internet data, a residents urged to self-test and report

Residents are being asked to test their internet speeds, as Fort St. James officials are claiming unrealistic data has been cited by Telus in some rural northern communities. The telecom operator denies the accusations.

Mayor Bob Motion, District of Fort St. James, said “Telus knows full well that the minimum service levels of 50mb up and 10mb down are only available to a small number of homes in Fort St. James, but they completed the community broadband maps that the government is using for community eligibility purposes stating that our entire community was already receiving internet at a 50/10 level.”

READ MORE: B.C. announces funding to improve rural internet connectivity during COVID-19

Telus spokesperson Richard Gilhooley responded to Courier questions, saying Telus has not misreported prospective speeds on community broadband maps.

“The maps provide prospective speeds for both wireless and wireline connections, and notably, also include the connectivity capacity of acquisitions Telus has made in the area, such as Mascon, which offers service throughout Fort St. James up to 120 Mbps, in addition to our existing Telus footprint,” Gilhooley added.

“On top of this, there are numerous variables that contribute to broadband speed, including the device being used, VPN usage, how Wi-Fi is placed an configured within a home, and the amount of bandwidth being used at the time of a speed test.”

Responding to Gilhooley’s comment, Motion said, “… Telus and Mascon always state speeds up to 120 mb per second. I have Mascon. The fastest I have ever had is 50 down and 4 up and most of the time my speed comes in at 17 to 25 mbs.”

Motion said the community will not be eligible to apply for the federal $1.75-billion rural internet improvement fund.

The district is urging one in five households within the municipality and Nak’azdli Whut’en boundaries, to test their internet speed. The test must be conducted between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. or 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Due to COVID restrictions, volunteers are reluctant to go door-to-door. Hence, the District has decided to have residents self report internet speeds.

According to a Facebook post by district officials Feb. 26, the first 170 households will be given a $20 Save-on-Foods or Sana’aih Market Gift card for their help.

Interested individuals can find the instructions/survey on the website www.fortstjames.ca and District’s Facebook page.

READ MORE: Telecom companies temporarily remove internet data caps amid COVID-19

Sarabjit Kaur
Multimedia Journalist – Vanderhoof Omineca Express, Caledonia Courier

sarabjit.kaur@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Internet and Telecomnorthernbc

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Human remains discovery a reminder of B.C. Indigenous culture dug up and displaced
Next story
Minassian found guilty in Toronto van attack

Just Posted

Fort St. James municipal office. (Aman Parhar/Caledonia Courier)
Fort St. James officials challenge Telus on internet speeds

Telus denies inaccurate internet data, a residents urged to self-test and report

(Fort St. James fire department photo/Facebook)
Fort St. James fire department celebrating 66 years

The department hopes to have a community-based celebration at 70

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Murder charge laid in February 2020 stabbing death of Smithers man

Michael Egenolf is charged with the second-degree murder of Brodie Cumiskey

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19: B.C. seniors aged 90+ can start to sign up for vaccination on March 8

Long-term care residents protected by shots already given

Local Canfor workers among those taking government-sponsored early retirement. (Black Press file photo)
Local workers take up government retirement offer

Program to buffer forest industry closures

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

Long-term care outbreaks are decreasing

The area on Cordova Bay Road where ancestral human remains were discovered Feb. 22. (Submitted photo)
Human remains discovery a reminder of B.C. Indigenous culture dug up and displaced

‘These are the people who inspired and birthed the generations that we now have here’

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Fentanyl toxicity rises, carfentanil deaths spike: 165 fatal overdoses in 1st month of 2021

Roughly 11 people died every two days in January

Older rental apartments are prime candidates for renovations, and could result in lost affordable housing stock. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
B.C.’s renoviction overhaul a good start, but won’t preserve affordable stock, lawyer says

And still no protection for people who can’t pay rent due to COVID-19

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
B.C. WHL teams to hit the ice with Kelowna, Kamloops hub cities

Kelowna, Kamloops centres chosen to host B.C. WHL teams for 24-game regular season

The machines are akin to ATMs and allow drug users at risk of overdose to get hydromorphone pills dispensed to them after their palm has been scanned to identify its unique vein pattern. (CANADIAN PRESS)
Feds dole out $3.5M for ‘vending machines’ to dispense safer opioids in B.C.

The machines are located in four cities across Canada, including Vancouver and Victoria

Kelowna’s lakefront visitor centre is one of 130 around the province. Tourism businesses have been hardest hit by COVID-19 restrictions on travel. (Destination B.C.)
Tourism, small business getting COVID-19 help, B.C. minister says

$300M grant program has delivered $50 million so far

The incident happened in downtown Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar teen recounts stabbing after stranger breaks into grandmother’s house

The unnamed teen survived a terrifying attack Feb. 21

Most Read