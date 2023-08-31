Fort St. James photographer finds the beauty in her community

Taylor Hansen first got into photography because of her family.

Originally from the Okanagan, Hansen first moved to Fort St. James because of her husband’s work. While today she does event photographer, her social media followers know her for her beautiful landscape shots.

“On a personal basis, I like to do landscape,”Hansen said.

“A lot of the people who follow me on social media aren’t in Fort St. James anymore, but they follow me because I’ll post ‘Best of Fort St. James’ pictures.”

A lot of Hansen’s job involves making people pose, but her favourite work involves candid shots.

“I like the natural moments. That’s what my photography is mostly known for.”

Recently, Hansen worked for the district and photographed the grand opening of the new water park.

”I ended up donating those funds to them,” Hansen said. “So ecstatic to be there, just because we are so excited for the community.”

Hansen said that the water park is one of her favorite places to go in Fort St. James. She often finds herself at parks, not only for her landscape shots, but because of her active children.

“We’re definitely a big fan of Cottonwood (Park). They have two parks there and one has exercise equipment,” Hansen said.

“I find that as a mom with three kids we bounce back and forth between the two parks.”

Aside from her landscape photography, Hansen also started contributing to a local artisan shop in town. She said the owner allows her to explore different creative avenues with different mediums.

“She’s a really cool lady and she doesn’t put you in a box.”

She’s got into woodworking, and is interested in making coat hangers. Working with the artisan shop has also helped her sell products she’s already done.

“For the last four years, I’ve made a Fort St. James calendar,” Hansen said. “Every year I beat my last year sale by like 75 calendars and this year, it’s being sold in our artisan store in town.”

Hansen has always had an artsy side to her, beginning in high school and flourishing in her time at the Centre for Arts and Technology.

She’s sharing that side of her in the fall, when she teaches a creative photography course at Pope Mountain Arts Centre in Fort St. James.