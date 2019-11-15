Fort St. James project gets funding for wood fibre use

More than $27 million in grants have been given to 38 projects across the province.

A claw excavator feeds a chipper wood leftover from clearing a portion of the lands at the Skeena Industrial Development Park by the Terrace airport, breaking it up before it’s sent to regional pellet plants. (Brittany Gervais/Terrace Standard)

Several forestry and biomass projects including some in Fort St. James are among thirty-eight organizations that have received $27 m in funding from the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. (FESBC) which distributes grants in partnership with the provincial and federal government.

The project grants are intended to help create jobs while increasing the use of wood fibre that otherwise would have been burned as slash, as per a Nov. 13 news release.

Funding was announced by Ravi Kahlon, parliamentary secretary for the ministry of forests, lands, natural resource operations and rural development, at the Pacific BioEnergy plant in Prince George on Nov. 13.

READ MORE: Terrace projects get funding for wood fibre use

“Nothing frustrates people more than seeing piles of slash go to waste rather than be used to help create jobs,” Kahlon said at the announcement.

These projects will employ forestry contractors, some of whom might otherwise be unemployed, stated the release.

In addition, the funding will help employ mill workers who produce electricity, wood pellets and pulp at mills that produce these products specifically. This will also help with reaching climate targets.

“Supporting greater utilization of fibre and improving greenhouse gas management are two of our key objectives,” said Wayne Clogg, board chair of the FESBC.

“These 38 projects will help achieve these objectives while supporting rural communities. We are very pleased to work with the provincial government on projects that support important climate action goals,” he added.

Individual grant amounts ranging from $16,980 to $1.5 million. Below are a few projects nearby who have received funding:

November 2018 intake included $1.5 m to Fort St. James Fuel Co. Limited Partnership who were approved to transfer approx. 175,000 cubic metres of wood waste.

In the Sept. 2019 intake, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. received $929,314 for about 87,000 cubic metres south of Burns Lake. The Sasuchan Development Corporation has received $435, 235 for about 59,000 cubic metres near Fort St. James.

Canfor Prince George Pulp and Paper received $1.5 m for 143,000 cubic metres from Prince George area. And the Mackenzie Pulp Mill Corporation got a million for about 133,000 cubic metres in the Mackenzie area.

Terrace Community Forest received $443,400 for 30,000 cubic metres south of Terrace.

And Fort St. James Fuel Co. Limited Partnership received another $500,000 for about 52,000 cubic metres near the district.

Many other projects in surrounding areas have received funding.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express



aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter