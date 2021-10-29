RCMP in Fort St. James have arrested a suspect after a break and enter Thursday, Oct. 14 to a business on Douglas Avenue. (Fort St. James RCMP photo)

Fort St. James RCMP arrest suspect in break and enter

Charges pending against 26-year-old local man

A Fort St. James man has been arrested after a break and enter at a local business earlier this month, according to a RCMP news release.

On Thursday, Oct. 14 at 5:11 a.m., police responded to a report of a break report and enter in the 200 block of Douglas Avenue.

The 26-year-old is alleged to have gained entry by forcing a door open and fleeing with a cash register containing a small amount of cash.

Later that day, RCMP had publicly released surveillance video images of the suspect.

“As a result of the release a suspect was identified, arrested and charges are pending for this crime,” stated Cst. Chun Lee.

Police believe the man may be connected to other property crimes that occurred in October.

His name has not been released.

