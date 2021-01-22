Fort St. James receives shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

Fort St. James has received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The district held its first vaccination clinics for long-term residents, alternate level of care waiting long-term placement residents, and staff at the Stuart Lake Hospital, Northern Health stated in a Friday, Jan. 22 news release.
Gertie Gardner is the first long-term care resident in Fort St. James to receive the vaccination. And Dr. Paul Stent is the first physician to have received the shot.
Additional immunization clinics will happen within the week, and early next week, the health agency said.
Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express
aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
