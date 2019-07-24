Fort St. James resident is the Liberal choice for Skeena-Bulkley Valley riding

Dave Birdi, economic development officer for Binche Whut’en and a former Fort St. James councillor has been chosen to represent the Liberal Party of Canada for the Skeena Bulkley-Valley in this year’s fall elections.

As per a July 22 release by the Liberals, Brittney Kerr, nations campaign co-chair has stated that Dave Birdi is the only qualified nomination contestant to have successfully completed the nomination applications process. Therefore, he is being acclaimed at the nomination meeting being held in Fort St. James in July 24 as their Liberal candidate in the general election being held in October, read the release.

Birdi said he first announced his intention to run for the Liberal Party in early spring this year. He has lived in Fort St. James since the 1970’s and has been involved with a number of volunteer community organizations in the past decade including Fort St. James TV and Radio Society, Fort St. James Youth Soccer, Stuart Lake Seniors Association.

He said his main focus as an MP would be around forestry, opportunities for youth, support for elders and economic development.

He said he brings years of experience working with many communities and families in the area he covered. He took a top-down approach based on his experience as a district councillor, volunteer. He has worked at a sawmill, in the financial sector and with the indigenous community.

“I am committed to working with Justin Trudeau to strengthen the middle class, create well-paying new jobs and offer real help for families right here in the Skeena-Bulkley Valley region,” Birdi said, adding his countless years of experiences will allow for realistic goals.

“Canadians deserve a secure and dignified retirement after a lifetime of hard work. I will promote to help seniors stay independent for longer and receive care in their homes whenever possible. The Liberal government has made historic investments in dedicated finding for mental health and home care services.”

Meanwhile, Birdi touched on the forest industry and said he stands with the Liberal Government’s support of the Canadian forest industry.

“It is a high-value, high-tech industry that plays a central role in some of the most important issues of our time — combating climate changes, forest innovation and creating economic opportunities for rural and indigenous communities. Supporting clean technology in our natural resources sectors including forestry. Through our Softwood Lumber Action Plan, we are investing $867 million to support workers and communities to diversify our markets,” he said.

Meanwhile, Claire Rattée a former Kitimat councillor has been chosen to represent the Conservative Party of Canada for the Skeena – Bulkley Valley riding. As for the NDP, Mayor of Smithers Taylor Bachrach will be representing the party in the October elections this year.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express



aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

