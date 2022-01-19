District of Fort St. James Municipal Office (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Fort St. James says goodbye to corporate officer Luke Charlton

Charlton’s last day was last week

Tokens of appreciation were presented Tuesday, Jan. 11, to outgoing corporate officer Luke Charlton.

District of Fort St. James Coun. Judy Greenaway said Charlton would be moving from Fort St. James to Gold River.

“We wish him all the best in his new endeavors in Gold River,” she said at the regular council meeting.

“We realize that’s he’s going for family reasons, and council would just really like to say thank you for what you’ve done for us.”

Charlton joined the district in October 2020.

On his LinkedIn profile, he says he is a graduate of Western University’s Master of Public Administration program. Before pursuing his masters, Charlton said he had worked in the Royal Canadian Air Force for eight years.

“You’ve gone over and above, and we do very much appreciate what you’ve done for us,” Greenaway added.

Mayor Bob Motion wished Charlton all the best in his future career.

