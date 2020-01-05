Fort St. James Secondary students build portable sawmill

Shop teacher Gary Soles and community partners instrumental in making project successful, says high school principal

High school students along with community partners in Fort St. James built a portable sawmill in December, for the school’s woodworking program.

Fort St. James Secondary School Principal Craig Houghton says shop teacher Gary Soles saw a need for his students to understand how the lumber they use in class is processed, and how they can custom cut wood to suit their needs.

“Developing a functioning sawmill program at a high school, as Gary Soles began to realize, is no easy task,” Houghton said.

There are safety considerations, a wood source, experienced portable mill trainers, yard space and other obstacles that had to be overcome.

The KDL Group pitched in and became the high school’s first community partner. The company is providing wood supply to the program.

KDL also donated logging, hauling and storage services for a load of Birch trees, Houghton said, noting this birch wood was air dried for a season and will be the first wood to be processed through the newly built mill.

The company has also promised a second delivery of Fir trees later this winter season to ensure the high school has a healthy wood supply, the principal added.

Apart from KDL, Nextech Forestry Services Ltd., another local company, provided safety training to the shop teacher Gary Soles. Chad Lantz, owner of NexTech also taught Soles how to cut straight lumber.

“The long-term plans for the lumber cut are — to build a covered area for the mill, student projects and outdoor class gazebos for other schools in the school district,” Houghton said.

“Working together with community partners helps deepen the learning experience for all students at FSJSS.”

