Fort St. James Splash Park officially open to public

Nearly 200 children and their families attended the grand opening of the much awaited Splash Park at Goodwin Park. (Taylor Ryan/ District of Fort St. James)Nearly 200 children and their families attended the grand opening of the much awaited Splash Park at Goodwin Park. (Taylor Ryan/ District of Fort St. James)
Fort St. James Mayor Martin Elphee, left, and Nak’azdli Whu’ten Chief Aileen Prince, right, inaugurated the park on July 10. (Taylor Ryan/ District of Fort St. James)Fort St. James Mayor Martin Elphee, left, and Nak’azdli Whu’ten Chief Aileen Prince, right, inaugurated the park on July 10. (Taylor Ryan/ District of Fort St. James)

The much awaited Splash Park in Fort St. James was officially inaugurated by Mayor Martin Elphee and Nak’azdli Whu’ten Chief Aileen Prince.

The grand opening of the splash park, located at Goodwin Park on Birch St. saw nearly 200 children and their families attend on July 10.

“It was a remarkable day as Chief Aileen and myself had the honour of welcoming everyone to the grand opening,” Elphee said.

The parks central location allows everyone to use it and the design ensures accessibility for the young as well as those with disabilities, Elphee added.

“The park will allow those young and those young at heart many days of leisure in the hot sun,” he said.

Due to ongoing water restrictions in the area, the splash park will be open between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Previous story
Canfor delays decision to replace sawmill in Houston

Just Posted

Nearly 200 children and their families attended the grand opening of the much awaited Splash Park at Goodwin Park. (Taylor Ryan/ District of Fort St. James)
Fort St. James Splash Park officially open to public

The Canfor Houston mill has been closed since early spring. (Angelique Houlihan/Houston Today)
Canfor delays decision to replace sawmill in Houston

Video image of seals being fed dockside at Cow Bay Marina on Aug. 12, 2020. (Provided image)
Prince Rupert fishing charter owner fined $10K for feeding seals

Striking International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers march to a rally as gantry cranes used to load and unload cargo containers from ships sit idle at port in Vancouver on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Thousands of workers at British Columbia’s ports will take off the day shift today to learn the details of an agreement struck between their union and employers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. port workers get eyes on contract offer from maritime employers