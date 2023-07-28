Fort St. James Splash Park officially open to public

Nearly 200 children and their families attended the grand opening of the much awaited Splash Park at Goodwin Park. (Taylor Ryan/ District of Fort St. James) Fort St. James Mayor Martin Elphee, left, and Nak’azdli Whu’ten Chief Aileen Prince, right, inaugurated the park on July 10. (Taylor Ryan/ District of Fort St. James)

The much awaited Splash Park in Fort St. James was officially inaugurated by Mayor Martin Elphee and Nak’azdli Whu’ten Chief Aileen Prince.

The grand opening of the splash park, located at Goodwin Park on Birch St. saw nearly 200 children and their families attend on July 10.

“It was a remarkable day as Chief Aileen and myself had the honour of welcoming everyone to the grand opening,” Elphee said.

The parks central location allows everyone to use it and the design ensures accessibility for the young as well as those with disabilities, Elphee added.

“The park will allow those young and those young at heart many days of leisure in the hot sun,” he said.

Due to ongoing water restrictions in the area, the splash park will be open between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.