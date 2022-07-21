Fort St. James waives building permit fees to incentivize construction of secondary suites

Fort St. James district has waivered building permit application fees to encourage residents to build secondary units and increase rental options. (File photo)

Decision taken at the July 28 meeting of council

Fort St. James District voted to eliminate building permit application fees for homeowners who would want to construct secondary or garden suites on their properties.

In the June 28 council meeting, approval was given to waive off these fees as an incentive to homeowners to legally expand their homes in zoning compliant zones, and in accordance with the Zoning Bylaw 738, 2001.

The move is part of the municipality’s resident attraction and retention initiative to reduce stress on its current rental housing stock.

“The District of Fort St. James struggles with a lack of housing stock. Secondary and garden suites are an efficient way to increase the density of dwelling units within zoning compliant properties in the District of Fort St,” wrote Brooke Eschuk, economic development officer, in her recommendation to council.

Currently, building permit fees for residential construction are 0.6% / $1,000. For example, if it cost $50,000 to install a secondary suite, the permit fee would be $300.

By encouraging construction of secondary dwelling units, the local government is hoping to increase rental availability in the Fort St. James to accommodate a development boom expected in the area.

The municipality is expecting more people moving into the area in the coming years owing to a new hospital, RCMP detachment and a BC Housing Seniors development project in the area.

As a result, the municipality will sooner or later have to address the issue of accommodation for these incoming construction workers, Eschuk said in her report.

“The influx of workers will contribute greatly to the economy of Fort St. James, but only if they have accommodations within the community.”

Incentives will be offered to homeowners residing in zones R1, R2, R3, RU1, RU2, and RU3 to construct and register legal secondary dwelling units.

These can be either secondary suites within a single detached home or garden suites on the same property. Homeowners would be required to follow all rules and processes including all relevant inspections.