CCGS Cape Ann responded to a vessel that ran aground near Tofino on Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

CCGS Cape Ann responded to a vessel that ran aground near Tofino on Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Four injured in water taxi crash near Tofino

Ahousaht Coast Guard Auxiliary received a report that a vessel had run aground near Catface Mountain

Six people were onboard a water taxi that crashed near Tofino on Tuesday morning.

At 9:27 a.m., the Ahousaht Coast Guard Auxiliary received a report that a vessel had run aground near Catface Mountain, public affairs officer Lt. Pamela Hogan told the Westerly News.

She said Canadian Coast Guard vessel Cape Ann responded to the scene and located the 25-foot water taxi and six passengers, four of whom were injured, though the extent of the injuries have not been confirmed.

Hogan said the Coast Guard transported all six passengers to Tofino’s First Street Dock where they were transferred to emergency health services for treatment.

She added that the Coast Guard towed the water taxi to Tofino.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ MORE: Ahousaht First Nation launches new search and rescue vessel

READ MORE: Two B.C. Indigenous Coast Guard auxiliary units receive big financial boost

READ MORE: Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft visits Ucluelet

Canadian Coast GuardTofino,

Previous story
GoFundMe withholding $4.5 million from trucker convoy until plan presented
Next story
Canada faces criticism for ‘soft’ response to Ukraine amid Russia threat

Just Posted

Maria Ayre sends a backhand shot on net during the Northern Capitals game against the Fraser Valley Rush. The game was planned to take place outdoors, but had to be moved indoors in Fort St. James due to high temperatures. (Aman Parhar Photo - Vanderhoof Omineca Express)
Cougars, Northern Capitals play in Fort St. James

Brenda Gouglas. (Submitted photo)
Fort St. James resident likes being informed by attending local government meetings

Levi Brewis, of the Mackenize Nordiques finishes just ahead of 100 Mile Nordics’ Erik Lundsbye. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Young Nordics compete in Teck Northern Cup Race

Dozens of signs were held at the Willow Inn in Quesnel on Thursday, Jan. 20 where the body of 33-year-old Carmelita Abraham was recently found. A Quesnel man is facing charges of murder and indignity to human remains. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
VIDEO: ‘No woman should go through this’ — Community gathers to honour murdered woman