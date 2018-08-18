Four-legged evacuees, Vanderhoof

Local physician opens up her property for 60 dogs and numerous horses

Vanderhoof physician, Dr. Shannon Douglas, who is currently overseas, offered up her property to help wildfire evacuees who were on order and those who self-evacuated from Fort St. James.

Nearly 60 dogs, their owners and a number of horses seek refuge on the Douglas ranch. More than 40 of the dogs are sled dogs and the remainder are house pets.

Dr. Douglas’ mother, Ann Douglas, a wildfire evacuee from the Fraser Lake/Dog Creek area, was overseas when she got the order to evacuate her home. She arrived in Fraser Lake on Wednesday, August 15.

“It was terrifying,” Douglas, who was visibly shaken, said. “All I could think to grab were sleeping bags. Today I got a phone call from someone managing the fires near my house, they wanted to confirm I left. They said it didn’t look good, I might have already lost my home, I don’t know yet.”

Ann’s sled dogs are visibly agitated, confused and uncomfortable with their new surroundings and lack of mobility. The dogs are conditioned to race and need exercise.

“I am keeping them confined right now so the smoke doesn’t injure their lungs,” Douglas said. “They don’t like that very much.”

Craig Houghton, principal of the Fort St. James Secondary School chose to self-evacuate. He was invited to stay in a travel trailer on the property with his sled dogs. Houghton was unavailable for comment. He was off the property at the time.

“It is difficult to house animals that run in packs or herds,” Douglas said. “The have pecking orders and can hurt each other. We especially have to be careful with the horses because one has a foal.”

Owners of the other animals Douglas is tending to have found alternate accommodations.

Dr. Douglas’ parents received a number of offers to stay in Prince George but chose their daughters property, for now. That way they can care for the animals while their daughter is gone.

“If something happens in Vanderhoof and we have to leave again, I will take the people in Prince George up on their offer,” Douglas said.

 

Previous story
‘We will not forget:’ Thousands attend funeral fallen Fredericton officers

Just Posted

Four-legged evacuees, Vanderhoof

Local physician opens up her property for 60 dogs and numerous horses

Vanderhoof wants emergency social services centre, not their decision to make

12 Fort St. James hospital patients are relocated

Ground crews keep a close eye on Shovel Lake wildfire overnight

Originally estimated to be 79,192 hectares, officials said more accurate mapping shows smaller size

Fire chases Burns Lake crews out of their own camp

Crews are having to leave after a wildfire reportedly overtook their sleeping quarters

Warning of extreme wildfire behaviour due to Shovel Lake blaze

Warning was issued for 583-square-kilometre blaze that has charred Fraser Lake to Fort St. James

‘We will not forget:’ Thousands attend funeral fallen Fredericton officers

Hundreds of officials marched in the parade, which included massed band, several police motorcycles

Smoky skies like a disappearing act for sights, monuments around B.C.

Haze expected to last the next several days, Environment Canada said

Canadians react to death of former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan at age 80

Nobel Peace Prize-winning former UN leader died early Saturday following a short illness

44 drownings so far this year in B.C.

Lifesaving Society urging caution to prevent deaths while on lakes, oceans and in pools

Some of B.C.’s air quality levels worse than Jodhpur, India

Okanagan, northern B.C. seeing some of the worst air quality globally

Vancouver Island woman to attempt historic swim across Juan de Fuca Strait today

Ultra-marathon swimmer Susan Simmons to attempt to swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back

Canadians believe in immigration but concerned about asylum seekers: study

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada paid for study to understand Canadian attitudes

These are the highest-paid actresses of 2018

In its list released this week Forbes said all 10 earned a total of $186 million before tax

Safeway union urges rejection of mediator recommendations

Says mediator asks for too many concessions

Most Read