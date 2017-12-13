Four-month-old baby girl critically injured in Toronto

Baby, a man and a woman in serious condition

Police say a four-month-old baby girl is fighting for her life after an incident in Toronto, while an injured woman is under arrest in hospital in connection with what happened.

Police had initially said the baby had been stabbed but now say the infant’s injuries are not attributed to stab wounds.

They also say a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident that took place in the city’s west end.

Police had no comment on the relationship between the three people and were unable to provide further details.

A trouble call from the lobby of a residential building at about 08:30 a.m. alerted officers to the injuries of the baby and man.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

“Our officers rushed to the scene and found the baby,” Const. David Hopkinson said. “The baby had very serious injuries.”

Paramedics, escorted by police, rushed the infant to a trauma centre, where she was in critical condition, Hopkinson said.

Police also found the injured man but had to search for the woman, he said.

“There was a woman that had been identified as being responsible for these attacks, so we searched the area (and) we found the woman,” Hopkinson said. “She was found suffering from some fairly serious injuries. She has been taken into custody and brought to a hospital to be treated.”

Police said at least part of the incident had taken place in the lobby of the building.

Several police cars and at least one paramedic vehicle were parked outside the building, part of an upscale development across the street from the Sherway Gardens mall.

Officers continued to come and go from the building Wednesday afternoon but said they could not comment on the investigation.

FortisBC to lower natural gas rates in 2018
'Assemble your own meal' kits grow into $120M industry in Canada

