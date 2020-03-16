Four Rivers Co-op presenting the cheque to the Ulh’ goh bi’ yoh Native Friendship Centre Society on March. 11, 2020. (Submitted photo)

Four Rivers Co-op donates funds to Friendship Centre in Fort St. James

Four Rivers Co-op has donated funds to help the Ulh’goh bi’ yoh Native Friendship Centre Society to continue their renovations at the decommissioned legion building in Fort St. James.

A total of $14,000 was donated in 2019 through the Co-op’s Community Support Fund in order to ensure its safe use as a Friendship Centre and homeless shelter, stated a March 11 news release.

“Funding had been previously provided to the KEY Resource Centre to begin repairs and upgrades to the facility in 2018 for use as an extreme weather shelter. These renovations will continue the work started to ensure that mould is removed from the facility,” read the release.

Vince Prince, president of Ulh’ goh bi’ yoh Native Friendship Centre Society said that as a newly formed society which is a not-for-profit community based initiative, “we extend our profound gratitude and thanks.”

“The support that Four Rivers Co-op has provided through its Community Support Fund is deeply appreciated. All the willingness of Four Rivers Co-op to engage community partnerships is a clear reflection of its commitment to the betterment of our community,” he said.

The Native Friendship Centre Society is one of 13 community groups to receive funding this year.

Business

Most Read