Four Rivers Co-op expects “minimal” impact to food and fuel supply amid B.C. floods

People who were stranded by high water due to flooding are rescued by a volunteer operating a boat in Abbotsford, B.C., on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Four Rivers Co-op is assuring its customers that food and fuel will be available at their stores as B.C. goes into a state of emergency amid devastating floods.

In a Nov. 17 Facebook post, Co-op said they have had several inquiries about the source of their food and fuel supply.

Co-op’s food and convenience stories are primarily supplied by their own warehouse in Edmonton, Alberta. Even though there are some items sourced from the Lower Mainland, a majority of Co-op’s products, especially “key staple food items” come from that warehouse in Edmonton. “And this makes us confident that we will be able to keep our food store stocked,” stated the social media post.

In terms of their fuel supply, it comes from Regina, Sask. and Prince George. In Regina, fuel from the Co-op Refinery Complex is railed into Prince George, where its loaded into trucks and distributed to various location.

“Working with our supply partners, we are not anticipating interruptions in fuel supply at this time.”

Even though they are expecting minimal impact to the food store in Vanderhoof and petroleum locations, Co-op is asking members to keep the neighbours to the south in mind.

“They are experiencing significant hardships and interruptions to their way of life. As residents of B.C. let’s all work together to pull through these difficult times.”

Aman Parhar

Editor – Vanderhoof Omineca Express, Caledonia Courier



aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

