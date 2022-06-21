FPX Nickel signs agreement for Decar Nickel District with Binche Keyoh Bu Society

FPX Nickel has executed a new Development Memorandum of Agreement for the Decar Nickel District with Binche Keyoh Bu Society representing the Keyoh families within the Binche Whut’en in central B.C.

As per a June 20 news release, FPX has had a longstanding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Decar with the Tl’azt’en Nation which included Binche Keyoh families prior to the de-amalgamation of Binche from Tl’azt’en and formation of the Binche Whut’en in 2019.

The Binche Keyoh Bu Society is a not-for-profit community organization representing the interests of the Keyoh families within the Binche Whut’en Consultative Boundary in central British Columbia.

The new MOA between FPX and Binche Society formalizes protocols for continuing the cooperative working relationship established between FPX, the Binche Society and constituent Keyoh families regarding exploration and development activities at Decar. This MOA confirms the support by Binche for offsite engineering, scientific studies and onsite field programs. It also describes how project activities will be managed with respect to cultural and environmental interests of the Binche Whut’enne, ongoing community consultation activities, socio-economic benefits to the Binche community through capacity funding, business and employment opportunities.

Chief Dwayne R. Martin of Binche Whut’en said this Memorandum of Agreement is one of the first traditional agreements signed without any involvement of chief and council.

“This agreement signifies that the Binche Whut’enne Keyoh families are recognized as the true title and rights holder that has the decision-making authority for their traditional family Keyoh territories. The relationship that FPX has created with the Binche Whut’enne Keyoh families and the Binche Keyoh Bu Society is a true testament that FPX is committed to collaborating with the traditional landowners and supporting the Binche Keyoh Bu Society economic development entities connected to this mine development project.”

