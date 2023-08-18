Fraser Lake among several northern communities to benefit from $4million funding

Village of Fraser Lake is set to get a part of nearly $4 million from the provincial government as part of the Northern Healthy Communities Fund (NHCF).

Several northern B.C. communities will benefit from the funding dispersed as part of the stronger community services. In total 17 projects will be supported through the project.

Fraser Lake will get $500,000 through the funding stream to upgrade their wastewater treatment facility to improve service through winter months. The total cost of the project is estimated to be $822,000. The project will see the wastewater treatment facility upgrade its mechanical aeration system to a diffused aeration system to improve usability during colder months without any disruptions.

“This funding supports the critically important upgrade of our wastewater-aeration system in Fraser Lake and will ensure positive environmental outcomes that will benefit our residents and businesses for years to come,” said Sarrah Storey, mayor of the Village of Fraser Lake.

“Projects like this are vital to our community’s plan for balanced growth and development. We are extremely thankful to the Province for this funding,” added Storey.

The NHCF is administered by the Northern Development Initiatives Trust, an independent non-profit corporation that stimulates economic growth through investments in grassroots community-led projects.

The NHCF supports initiatives that assist healthy, sustainable and resilient communities facing rapid and large-scale economic development and the associated need for enhanced social-service readiness.

Some of the other projects in northern B.C. that will benefit from the funding include Gitlaxdax Nisga’a Terrace Society which will get $133,000 to hire a wellness coach to assist with homelessness and health issues; $300,00 towards a residential treatment facility in Fort. St, John.

District of Houston will see nearly $600,000 for three separate projects related to housing, development and administration; whereas Kitselas will get $300,000 to hire a student housing manager.

“The Northern Healthy Communities Fund supports local governments, First Nations and non-profit organizations to invest in their communities’ health, safety and culture,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs.

“These investments in services will ensure that people benefit from the rapid economic growth in the North,” added Kang.

Since its beginning, the NHCF has supported nearly 90 projects with a total of more than $15 million. Eligible local governments, First Nations and non-profit organizations in growing communities near the LNG Canada and Coastal GasLink projects can apply for project funding.

The program is accepting applications for the next funding intakes. New projects will be announced quarterly until 2026.