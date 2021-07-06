Fraser Lake man still missing four years after reported disappearance

Jerry Keith Krietz was last seen in July 2017. (BC RCMP handout)

RCMP continue to seek the public’s help in locating missing Fraser Lake man Jerry Keith Krietz.

Krietz, 42, was reported missing by family nearly four years ago after he was last seen in Fraser Lake on Friday, July 7, 2017, at 9 a.m.

He was going to Prince George on a shopping trip and it is believed he would stay in B.C.’s largest city in the north for a few days.

“Krietz was to return to work on Monday, July 10, 2017, and no one has seen or heard from him since,” RCMP said in a recent news release.

Krietz had moved from Manitoba to Fraser Lake shortly before his disappearance, and police said he did not know many people other than family.

He was driving his 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier which was later found abandoned on August 3, 2017.

Krietz is described as a Caucasian male, five-foot-ten and 185 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair, usually shaved.

Anyone with information about Krietz or his whereabouts is asked to contact Fraser Lake RCMP at 250-699-7777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

