Freight Train strikes debris on Nechako River Bridge: RCMP

Intentionally placed debris could have resulted in a disaster

CN Rail locomotives are moved on tracks past cargo containers sitting on idle train cars at port in Vancouver last February. RCMP in Northern, B.C. are currently investigating after a CN Freight Train struck some debris that appeared to be intentionally placed across the track on the Nechako River Bridge in Fraser Lake (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Fraser Lake RCMP believe someone intentionally placed debris on rail tracks that could have derailed a freight train.

A CN train struck some debris lying across the track on the Nechako River bridge at approximately 10 a.m. Thursday, April 29.

CN Rail police report that the train was travelling 40 miles per hour and this could have caused the train to derail, placing the crew’s lives in jeopardy and causing significant damage to property and the environment had this been the result.

“Through investigation, it was determined that the debris was placed on the tracks between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. on April 29,” North District RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said in a May 3 news release.

Anyone with information is asked to the Fraser Lake RCMP at 250-699-7777 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800)-222-8477.

