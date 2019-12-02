Fugitive in Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

The manhunt for Brandon Nathan Teixeira, charged with first-degree murder in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of Nicholar Khabra in South Surrey, is over.
Officials with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced Monday that Teixeira is in custody, following a “dynamic” arrest at a residence in Oroville, Calif. Sunday.
“Everyone is safe, including Mr. Teixeira. He is in custody,” IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang told reporters, during a news conference at IHIT’s Green Timbers headquarters.
However, “he did not go quietly.”
Teixeira has been the subject of an extensive manhunt in connection with Khabra’s death.
More to come…