Funding announcement promises to drive business innovation in B.C.

Minister is scheduled to make the announcement at the Penticton campus of Okanagan College

A funding announcement to help drive innovation in the province will be made at the Penticton campus of Okanagan College on Nov. 13.

A media advisory states that Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan, MP for Vancouver South, will announce Government of Canada support to help British Columbians businesses bring innovative products, processes and services to market faster.

Sajjan will make the announcement at 3:30 p.m. at the Jim Pattison Centre of Excellence on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada.

