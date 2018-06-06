The provincial government is putting out the call for applications for off-road vehicle trail construction and maintenance.

Funding grants available for off-road trail building

B.C.-based organizations can request up to $25,000 for new or upgraded off-road vehicle trails

The provincial government is putting out a call for applications for building or upgrading off-road vehicle trails with up to $100,000 up for grabs.

Announced by Doug Donaldson, the Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, the money is part of the ORV Trail Fund, which is currently valued at almost $590,000.

“Government is committed to maintaining the province’s world-class recreational trails,” said Donaldson. “Many of the trails are in remote and rural areas, and this money will benefit all users. Trail improvements will help to create local jobs, and will also enhance tourism opportunities.”

The ORV Trail Fund, which was created last year, receives a portion of funding from registration fees collected by ICBC. Requests for funding anywhere between $1,000 – $25,000 will be considered by the Recreation Sites and Trails Branch up to July 16, 2018, while successful applicants will be notified after Aug. 24, 2018.

Any legal entity in the province can apply for funding grants, which includes First Nations, local governments, ORV organizations (which include All-Terrain Vehicles, dirt bikes, snowmobiles, motor bikes and side-by-sides), non-profit societies and businesses.

“It is a great day for riders in B.C.,” said Ralph Matthews, president, Quad Riders ATV Association of B.C. “This grant will allow for an even more epic riding experience. It will also provide a significant positive economic impact through ORV tourism in our rural communities. Thank you to everyone involved in getting this funding off the ground and on the trails.”

The government has established a five-year plan to fund future trail development, with planned yearly grants of up to $200,000, depending on the growth of the fund.

“The British Columbia Snowmobile Federation appreciates the government reinvesting a portion of the off-road vehicle registration fees back into ORV safety and trails,” said Richard Cronier, president, British Columbia Snowmobile Federation. “B.C. has first-class trails, and this additional money will continue to draw tourists from around the world.”

According to the province, there are roughly 10,000 kilometres of ORV trails in B.C. that is managed by the Recreation Sites and Trails branch, in conjunction with community-based ORV groups.

Applications can be made here.

Previous story
B.C. city tries again to have politicians convicted of crimes removed from council
Next story
B.C. elder receives honorary degree for efforts to keep Indigenous language alive

Just Posted

Thousands of dollars of damage done to trees and signs

RCMP reports major property damage outside of school

Highlighting Fort St. James tourism during B.C.’s Tourism Week

As the Government of British Columbia and industry representatives recognized Tourism Week… Continue reading

Treaties used to divide and conquer

Nak’azdli Chief raises concerns about Lheidli T’enneh First Nation treaty

Pope Mountain Arts acts as hub for community creatives

Arts council has a place to call home

Draft principles for relationships with Indigenous issued

Principles set to guide daily work of government employees

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

Funding grants available for off-road trail building

B.C.-based organizations can request up to $25,000 for new or upgraded off-road vehicle trails

Elderly man dies after falling from balcony at B.C. retirement home

RCMP say death not suspicious

B.C. cabinet approves multiple-choice voting referendum

Attorney General David Eby excludes himself from decision

Nation-to-nation approach is goal of Indigenous caucus after meeting with PM in B.C.

If the TMX is to be constructed, co-management is the way to go, says B.C. Indigenous Caucus

Hours-long police pursuit ends in arrests of two suspects in B.C. Interior

Suspects lead police on chase through Cariboo with RCMP helicopter in hot pursuit

OPINION: Trudeau’s media snub in the Fraser Valley

Shouldn’t the PM be obliged to speak to members of a community he visits, at least via the media?

Metis Nation to control own children in B.C. government care by 2021

Currently, 520 Metis children are in care

FIFA World Cup preview: Uruguay expected to stomp through Group A

Suarez and Cavani leading the charge against Russia, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

Most Read