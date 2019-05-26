Gallery — 2019 Madison Poker Ride

It’s been eight years since Madison Scott went missing from Hogsback Lake

People from across B.C. came to Vanderhoof for the 2019 Maddy Poker Ride.

Madison (Maddy) Scott has been missing for the past 8 years. A resident of Vanderhoof, Maddy was 20-years old when she disappeared from Hogsback Lake which is down Blackwater Road, approximately 25 kms south of Vanderhoof.

Since then, her parents Eldon and Dawn, have held the annual poker ride at Hogsback Lake to raise awareness about their daughter. This year the event is was held on May 25 at the Mapes Community Hall near Hogsback Lake.

Here participants went on horseback or ATV, walked the trails with Maddy’s family and friends in the area she went missing.

The main purpose of holding the event year after year is so that people are aware that Maddy is still missing, Dawn Scott said.

“All the support from the participants, the landowners, the volunteers, the people who donated prizes was just phenomenal,” Scott said.

Maddy is described as a 28-year old female with ginger/auburn hair, hazel eyes. She is 160 lbs and is 5 feet and 4 inches tall. Maddy also has a bird silhouette tattoo on the inside of her left wrist, and her ears and nostrils are pierced.

People with information about Maddy can contact the Vanderhoof RCMP at at 250-567-2222 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Alternately mail Box 1190 Vanderhoof, B.C. VOJ-3A0.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express



aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

(Aman Parhar photo)

Shown are ATV’s on the right that were participating in the search for Maddy. To the left is Maddy’s truck and tent that has been put on the same spot as it was on the day she went missing on May 28, 2011. (Aman Parhar photo)

Hogsback Lake, B.C. (Aman Parhar photo)

During the poker ride, participants get cards that have Maddy’s different photographs imprinted on them. (Aman Parhar photo)