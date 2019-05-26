The 2019 Maddy Poker Ride was held on May 25. People walked, rode ATV’s and horses around Hogsback Lake and the surrounding area from where Maddy had gone missing. The poker ride is an annual event held to raise awareness about Maddy’s disappearance. (Aman Parhar photo)

Gallery — 2019 Madison Poker Ride

It’s been eight years since Madison Scott went missing from Hogsback Lake

People from across B.C. came to Vanderhoof for the 2019 Maddy Poker Ride.

Madison (Maddy) Scott has been missing for the past 8 years. A resident of Vanderhoof, Maddy was 20-years old when she disappeared from Hogsback Lake which is down Blackwater Road, approximately 25 kms south of Vanderhoof.

READ MORE: Madison Scott’s mother hosts event to keep search for her missing daughter alive

Since then, her parents Eldon and Dawn, have held the annual poker ride at Hogsback Lake to raise awareness about their daughter. This year the event is was held on May 25 at the Mapes Community Hall near Hogsback Lake.

Here participants went on horseback or ATV, walked the trails with Maddy’s family and friends in the area she went missing.

The main purpose of holding the event year after year is so that people are aware that Maddy is still missing, Dawn Scott said.

“All the support from the participants, the landowners, the volunteers, the people who donated prizes was just phenomenal,” Scott said.

Maddy is described as a 28-year old female with ginger/auburn hair, hazel eyes. She is 160 lbs and is 5 feet and 4 inches tall. Maddy also has a bird silhouette tattoo on the inside of her left wrist, and her ears and nostrils are pierced.

People with information about Maddy can contact the Vanderhoof RCMP at at 250-567-2222 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Alternately mail Box 1190 Vanderhoof, B.C. VOJ-3A0.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

(Aman Parhar photo)

Shown are ATV’s on the right that were participating in the search for Maddy. To the left is Maddy’s truck and tent that has been put on the same spot as it was on the day she went missing on May 28, 2011. (Aman Parhar photo)

Hogsback Lake, B.C. (Aman Parhar photo)

During the poker ride, participants get cards that have Maddy’s different photographs imprinted on them. (Aman Parhar photo)

(Aman Parhar photo)

Previous story
Wildfire crews watching for dangerous wind shift in High Level, Alta.

Just Posted

Gallery — 2019 Madison Poker Ride

It’s been eight years since Madison Scott went missing from Hogsback Lake

Category 2 open fires are now prohibited across the Prince George Fire Centre

The first ban was set on May 8 that covered the Stuart Nechako and Prince George Forest District

Photo Gallery: Kids have a blast during the ‘Fun Run’ organized by David Hoy Elementary School

Elementary school students across school district 91 participated in the event

Fire ban back in effect for Northwest Fire Centre region

Starting May 24, both Category 2 and Category 3 prohibitions will be in place

New Seven Sisters replacement confirmed

Mental health facility will have 25 beds, up from 20 in current facility

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Wildfire crews watching for dangerous wind shift in High Level, Alta.

The Chuckegg Creek fire is raging out of control about three kilometres southwest of the town

UN urges Canada to take more vulnerable Mexican migrants from Central America

The request comes as the United States takes a harder line on its Mexican border

Mistrial declared in Jamie Bacon murder plot trial

Bacon was on trial for counselling to commit the murder of Person X

B.C. VIEWS: Money-laundering melodrama made for TV

Public inquiry staged to point fingers before 2021 election

Canadian homebuyers escaping high housing costs by moving to secondary cities

In British Columbia, exurbs have grown in the Hope Valley and Kamloops

Feds lay out proposed new rules for voice, video recorders in locomotives

Transport Canada wants to limit use of recorders to if a crew’s actions led to a crash

Raptors beat Bucks 100-94 to advance to franchise’s first-ever NBA Finals

Leonard has 27 points, 17 boards to lead Toronto past Milwaukee

Third person charged in death of B.C. teen found in torched SUV

Inderdeep Kaur Deo facing charge of accessory after the fact to murder

Most Read