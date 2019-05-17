Project Heavy Duty engaged high school students from across school district 91. The event is a collaboration between the SD91 and industry in and around Vanderhoof, Fort St. James and Fraser Lake. (Aman Parhar photo)

Gallery: Project Heavy Duty inspires students into it’s 32nd year

The event is a collaboration between SD91 and industry in and around Vanderhoof, Fraser Lake and Fort St. James

There are a lot of benefits to learning hands-on and an SD91 flagship project aims to do exactly that with their students.

Project Heavy Duty has been running for 32 years and Darren Carpenter, District Career & Trades Programs Coordinator for Nechako Lakes School District said it is the longest running event of this nature in B.C.

The project aims to give interested high school students a hands-on experience using heavy machinery. The equipment is provided to SD91 by companies in and around Vanderhoof, Fraser Lake and Fort St. James.

Carpenter said SD91 gets anywhere between 15 to 20 pieces of equipment including a loader, crane, excavator, helicopter and more. As the equipment is donated for the two-day event, he added that there is no cost to SD91 in terms of machinery.

“There is a real need for heavy duty equipment operators in the area. This event is a chance for students to experience that equipment hands-on,” Carpenter said.

The fuel that is used by the machines during the event is donated by L & M Lumber Ltd. and Four Rivers Co-op.

“For instance when helicopters go for $2300 per hour you know that even if there is cost for companies, they want to come and participate as it feels worth that money,” he added.

There were 20 students that participated this year. Carpenter said during the two-days, these high-school students spend approximately one hour per machinery and learn about operation. They rotate through the day and get the experience of learning about a variety of equipment, he said.

“Similar to all our other projects in terms of agriculture or forest management or health, there is this desire to give back to the community, donate, spend time with kids in our communities. It is also an opportunity for kids to understand what they like and what they don’t like,” he added.

He said Project Heavy Duty is one of SD91’s biggest projects due to the amount equipment and people involved.

The program has been very successful, Darren said, adding that some operators who were showing the high school students how to use the equipment had previously been in the program.

“If they find that it is something that they like then we generally follow through more in depth,” he said.

READ MORE: Project Aviation fosters opportunities for local youth

READ MORE: Gallery: Project Heavy Duty in Vanderhoof celebrates 30th anniversary

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

(Aman Parhar photo)

Vince Corcoran from the KDL group is shown with students from Nechako Valley Secondary School during the event. In the photo (from left) — Caleb Nome, Connor Hoffman and Vince Corcoran. (Aman Parhar photo)

(Aman Parhar photo)

Garret Radley, left is a grade 10 student at Lakes District Secondary School in Burns Lake. He said Heavy Duty Project is insightful and helps him as he can learn how to operate machinery he hasn’t before. In the photo (from left) — Garret Radley, Detlef Schilling from Yellowhead Helicopters Ltd and Garrett Lambert. (Aman Parhar photo)

(Aman Parhar photo)

(Aman Parhar photo)

(Aman Parhar photo)

(Aman Parhar photo)

Previous story
Senate committee approves dozens of energy-industry-friendly amendments to C-69
Next story
One person dead, others injured after multi-vehicle crash on Coquihalla Highway

Just Posted

Gallery: Project Heavy Duty inspires students into it’s 32nd year

The event is a collaboration between SD91 and industry in and around Vanderhoof, Fraser Lake and Fort St. James

Telkwa pot plant application passes review

Cannabis company claims new Health Canada regulations are working in its favour

Madison Scott’s mother hosts event to keep search for her missing daughter alive

Eight years ago, the Vanderhoof teenager disappeared, and the RCMP continue to chase leads

Cullen demands action on Ecstall River

Failing to penalize parties involved undermines all salmon conservation efforts, MP says

Tuesday Update: Evacuation alert lifted for the Lejac fire

Higher relative humidity and precipitation were factors in lifting the evacuation alert, says fire information officer

One person dead, others injured after multi-vehicle crash on Coquihalla Highway

Paramedics took six people to hospital, including two in critical condition

Canada ‘encouraged’ in tariff war with U.S. on metals but no solution in sight

Chrystia Freeland, Justin Trudeau and others have branded the tariffs as illegal, absurd and insulting

Electric cars are 80% cheaper to fuel than gas vehicles: BC Hydro

BC Hydro crunched the numbers, and thousands can be saved each year by ditching gas-guzzlers, a report says

Canada first in the world to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

BCCDC releases new fact sheets on wildfire smoke preparedness

There’s currently little research on the longer-lasting health effects of wildfire smoke

WorkSafe fines Vancouver Canuck owners’ farm $53,690 after bus fails inspection

Farm vehicle was at risk of ‘brake failure:’ decision

‘No appetite’ to ban abortions in Canada amid U.S. bills, expert says

Alabama ban could see abortions become a felony, with no exception for rape or incest

Red cedars dying in northwestern B.C. from drought

There was a 75 per cent decline in precipitation for the months of February and April

Most Read