Girl, 10, bitten on leg by bear while walking with family on North Vancouver trail

BC Conservation Officers are looking for the bear and the park remains closed to the public

A young girl is recovering in hospital after a bear attack in North Vancouver.

BC Conservation Officer Service says the girl, 10, was walking at Rice Lake Park with her family around 3 p.m. on Friday (July 25) when she was bitten on the leg by the bear.

A bystander helped scare the bear away, the conservation service said in a statement. The girl was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and no one else was injured.

The conservation services’s predator attack team was on scene Friday night searching for the bear. The park is closed to the public until further notice.

An update is expected later today.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

bearsConservation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
With 18 drowning deaths in B.C this year, advocates urge caution during summer

Just Posted

Smithers RCMP seek missing man from Yukon

Roy Pawluk has medical conditions and has not been seen since noon, July 23

8 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.’s northwest as cases increase dramatically

That brings the total test-positive cases in the region to 25

Fort St. James chicken races move online

The “world class chicken races” in northern B.C. can now be watched on the national historic site’s Facebook Page.

B.C. environmental group asks court to revoke government’s wolf cull permits

The petition says it wants the court to clarify the law

Highway of Tears memorial totem pole to be raised on Kitsumkalum territory west of Terrace

Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember

Girl, 10, bitten on leg by bear while walking with family on North Vancouver trail

BC Conservation Officers are looking for the bear and the park remains closed to the public

VIDEO: Oakleaf the moose, 8, euthanized at Greater Vancouver Zoo

A concerned visitor published photos of the ‘emaciated’ animal to social media on Monday

RCMP watchdog calls for report deadlines to ensure timely Mountie responses

At present, legislation simply requires the RCMP commissioner to respond as soon as feasible

Health experts tell Ottawa to hurry domestic vaccine funding amid China delays

The federal government has created a $600-million fund to support vaccine clinical trials

With 18 drowning deaths in B.C this year, advocates urge caution during summer

The age group with the highest risk of drowning are young adults, mostly males between 20-34 according to Lifesaving Society

B.C. finds another 27 cases of COVID-19, outbreak on Haida Gwaii

Kelowna store adds to Okanagan public notices

Cyclist killed in Maple Ridge was just beginning a cross-Canada ride

Daphné Toumbanakis, 24, was cycling across Canada when hit by a pick-up truck in Maple Ridge, Monday

Privy Council Office launches review of complaints about Governor General

Julie Payette issued a statement saying she is ‘deeply concerned’ with the media reports, welcomes the review

Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over WE deal

Andrew Scheer has previously called for Finance Minister Bill Morneau to be fired

Most Read