An edited photo – to remove the profanity – of graffiti sprayed onto a shared section of the Lochside Trail in Central Saanich. (Facebook/Keith Greig)

Graffiti on Greater Victoria trail sends pointed message to cyclists

Photos shared to Facebook spark cyclist, motorist debate

Someone doesn’t like cyclists.

Graffiti – sprayed onto a shared section of Vancouver Island’s Lochside Trail, north of Island View Road in Central Saanich, according to Facebook user Keith Greig – sends a message to bicycle riders in no ambiguous terms.

“Bikers f*** off!!” one of the messages, written in all capital letters, reads.

“No bikes,” the other states.

Greig shared images of the graffiti to a Brentwood Bay Facebook page Sunday, which sparked dozens of comments.

READ ALSO: CRD tickets cyclists who ignore stop signs at Lochside trail, Saanich Road intersection

Some commenters critiqued cyclists for not forming single-file lines when biking the road. Others chided motorists who don’t slow down when passing cyclists.

Greig, in the post’s caption, claimed a car forced him off the road shortly after he grabbed the photos. He only rides established bike trails, because of potential distracted or angry drivers, he wrote.

Black Press Media has reached out to Central Saanich police as well as the Capital Regional District to find out if they are aware of the graffiti.

