Grass burns begin for Tachie Highway corridor

Smoke may be visible from Fort St. James and surrounding communities

The grass burns will continue through the months of April and May. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

The BC Wildfire Service will be conducting grass burns along the Tachie Highway corridor to reduce fire hazard and protect BC Hydro infrastructure supplying utilities to nearby communities.

Burning will proceed while conditions are suitable and will be completed intermittently throughout April and into May. The BC Wildfire Service said staff will carefully prepare, control and monitor these fires.

These burns will be conducted at approximately 25km on the Tachie Highway corridor. Smoke may be visible from Fort St. James and surrounding communities.

More information regarding the Ventilation Index and Open Burning and Smoke Control Regulations can be found on the government’s website. To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, please call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

