Grizzly bear found shot near Terrace

Conservation office looking for tips into investigation

The Conservation Officer Service in Terrace has launched an investigation after a grizzly bear was found killed 15-kilometres outside of Terrace.

Conservation officers believe the young bear was shot multiple times and left near Chimdemash Loop Road and the Skeena River sometime between Sept. 17 – 20. The body was found on Sept. 20.

“It was found on the edge of the river by an angler, and so we’re asking the public if they have any leads or tips that may help us out,” says conservation officer Michael Geuze. So far, he says their office has received a few tips.

In August 2017, the province announced it would end trophy hunting of grizzly bears and stop all hunting of grizzly bears throughout B.C.

READ MORE: Grizzly bear trophy hunting over in B.C.

About 250 grizzlies are killed annually by hunters in B.C., according to a provincial estimate when the ban was first introduced. There are approximately 15,000 grizzly bears left in the province.

“There’s no hunting season for grizzlies.”

The maximum penalty for shooting a grizzly bear is a fine of $100,000 and one year in jail if convicted, Geuze says.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

 


brittany@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Conservation officers believe the young bear was shot multiple times and left near Chimdemash Loop Road and the Skeena River. (Contributed photo)

Previous story
Groom allegedly steals bait bike on way to Kamloops reception

Just Posted

Grizzly bear found shot near Terrace

Conservation office looking for tips into investigation

Northern loggers help drive home forest industry job loss with Rally to Vancouver

Cariboo convoy will join truck rally in Merritt Wednesday morning

Community connections: Black Press Media to host Prince George education and career fair

There will be many of opportunities for both employers and potential employees… Continue reading

‘It affects everybody:’ Trudeau’s brownface photos worry Wet’suwet’en chief

Skeena-Bulkley Valley Liberal candidate declines to comment on prime minister’s indiscretion

B.C. offers early retirement, training fund for forest workers

Communities eligible for $100,000 for permanent closures

VIDEO: More than 100 loggers take part in cross-B.C. convoy protest

Truckers converged in Hope to continue trip to downtown Vancouver together

Vancouver’s luxury real estate market to get a boost: forecast

Sotheby’s calls for gradual, tenuous recovery for top-tier market through fall

Maxime Bernier in B.C. gets applause inside, heckled outside at Surrey event

Maxime Bernier spoke at Surrey Board of Trade event inside Guildford hotel Wednesday

Parents get C- for safe driving in school zones: BCAA

Annual survey suggests unsafe driving continues to put kids in danger

Liberal candidate’s election sign in B.C. vandalized with blackface

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge candidate Dan Ruimy has defended Trudeau

Groom allegedly steals bait bike on way to Kamloops reception

Kamloops police targeted bicycle thefts in the city and arrested eight men

Victoria to try again on banning single-use plastic bags

B.C.’s appeals court had sided with the Plastic Bag Association

Local governments not sidelined in Indigenous talks, B.C. minister says

Doug Donaldson addresses fallout from caribou habitat plan

B.C. recycler fined $23,000 for workplace violations

WorkSafeBC imposed the $22,880+ penalty in August

Most Read