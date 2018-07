The bear got a bit too close for comfort along the Elaho River near Squamish

A grizzly bear got a little too curious for a kayaker’s liking on a river near Squamish.

Corey Boux was part of a tour group paddling down the Elaho River, and started filming when a grizzly bear swam up to a kayaker. He posted the video last weekend.

Yells of “Oh my God!” and “Paddle!” echo from the tour group, as the kayaker turns their boat around and speeds away.

READ MORE: Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

READ MORE: Black bear breaks into lunch boxes, picnic baskets on B.C. beach

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.