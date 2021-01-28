Guilty verdicts upheld in Surrey Six slayings

Eileen Mohan, whose son Christopher was murdered in the 2007 Surrey Six slayings, says it’s “justice due” after the appeal court upheld the murder convictions of Matthew James Johnston and Cody Rae Haevischer.

“I think it’s justice due, and that cannot be broken,” Mohan told the Now-Leader on Thursday. “You cannot hide behind technicalities just because you can. Innocent lives were taken, which included my only son, and not only Christopher’s life was taken, as you know.

“I mean, my life and my family’s life was shattered with Christopher. This verdict doesn’t mend our lives, it doesn’t bring Christopher back,” Mohan said. “It doesn’t bring everything that we were achieving for, and striving for in life, it doesn’t bring back. At least we know that justice prevails and you cannot walk to the doorstep of my home, like I always said, and steal my son’s innocent life and expect to go free. You can’t do that.”

Eileen Mohan in a pre-pandemic media scrum outside the courthouse in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

The British Columbia Court of Appeal heard conviction appeals in Regina v. Haevischer and Regina versus Johnston during a three-day webcast last October, 13 years after the murders. It released a “Statement of Pronouncement of Judgment” on Thursday:

“The appeals of the appellants are allowed to the extent of quashing their convictions and remitting the matter to the trial court for an evidentiary hearing on the applications for a stay of proceedings for abuse of process. None of the grounds of appeal that would have resulted in a new trial are upheld, and the verdicts of guilt are affirmed.

The reasons for judgment, which analyze each of the grounds of appeal, are signed. However, the reasons for judgment are sealed because there is an order sealing the court file in order to protect confidential information.

Counsel for the Crown and the Amici Curiae, who are aware of the confidential information, will be provided with copies of the sealed reasons for judgment. It is intended that they will coordinate with the Court to produce an abbreviated version of the reasons for judgment that will not contain any of the confidential information.

When available, the abbreviated version of the reasons for judgment will be posted on the Court’s website in place of this statement.”

READ MORE: Haevischer, Johnston appeal convictions in Surrey Six slayings

The appellants were convicted of murdering six people in suite 1505 of the Balmoral Tower in Whalley on Oct. 19, 2007. The Crown’s theory was that the killings were payback for an unpaid debt between rival gangs.

Christopher Mohan and Abbotsford gasfitter Ed Shellenberg, 55, were innocent victims who accidentally stumbled upon a drug hit in progress. Edward Sousakhone Narong, 22, Ryan Bartolomeo, 19, and brothers Michael Justin Lal, 26, and Corey Jason Michael Lal, 21, were also slain.



