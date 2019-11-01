Hampton Lumber announced on Nov. 1 that it had completed the purchase of Conifex’ timber license and sawmill in Fort St. James. (Black Press Media file photo)

Hampton completes Conifex mill, license deal

Hampton Lumber has completed its purchase of Conifex Timber’s forest license and sawmill in Fort St. James, the company said on Nov. 1.

Hampton plans to build a new sawmill on the site of the Fort St. James facility and expects it to begin operations in 2022, according to a Hampton news release.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to expand our operations in British Columbia,” said Hampton CEO, Steve Zika. “While economic conditions in the British Columbia forest industry are currently challenging, we believe the future business climate is conducive to a long-term investment such as this. With the support of the First Nations, community and the provincial government, I believe we can create a successful business that will be sustainable for years to come.”

The announcement comes just days after the provincial government said that it had approved the forestry deal on Oct. 25.

LOOK BACK: Government okays Conifex-Hampton deal

The Oregon-based Hampton aims to build an operating structure for Fort St. James Forest Products similar to the joint venture it has with the Burns Lake Native Development Corporation, which owns the Babine and Decker Lake sawmills.

“For the next several months, will be focused on designing a new sawmill that is sized for the available local timber volume,” said Zika.

Hampton plans to auction off most of the existing sawmill assets and begin preparing the site for construction next year, the release said.

“We want to thank the many people who have voiced their support for our plans,” said Zika. “We look forward to working with First Nations and other local partners to create a successful operation for the benefit of our many stakeholders and the community of Fort St. James.”

Members of the Hampton team will visit Fort St. James in the coming weeks to meet with First Nations, local government, community stakeholders and the United Steel Workers.

The purchase deal was first announced in June and is said to be worth $39 million. The size of the timber license is estimated to have an annual allowable cut of 444,000 cubic metres, as Zika said in September.

READ MORE: Hampton to buy Conifex sawmill in Fort St. James

READ MORE: New timber license up to 444,000 m3, Hampton says

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
B.C. teen, sexually abused by father, wins court appeal to change her last name

Just Posted

Hampton completes Conifex mill, license deal

Hampton Lumber has completed its purchase of Conifex Timber’s forest license and… Continue reading

Gas pipeline work camp blocked from temporary northwest B.C. site

Farmland used for three years would improve land, Vanderhoof Airport

Prince George woman missing for over a month

RCMP are requesting the public’s help after a woman from Prince George… Continue reading

Conifex’s forest tenure has been transferred to Hampton Lumber in Fort St. James

Hampton has committed to building a sawmill and getting it operational within 36 months

Transit, financial crisis and more discussed during regular public meeting

Some residents in Fort St. James would like to see a skate park in the community

Iconic B.C. race car driver Greg Moore remembered 20 years after tragic death

Once a rising star in auto racing, Moore remains one of Maple Ridge’s sports heroes

Injured endangered white pelican found in Okanagan lake faces long road to recovery

The bird had been near Tucelnuit Lake in Oliver, B.C.

B.C. teen, sexually abused by father, wins court appeal to change her last name

B.C. Supreme Court judge says a gap in the law had left the teen in a ‘hopeless situation’

More than half of B.C. government housing projects have seen delays

BC Liberals criticize NDP for slow start to affordable housing promise

B.C. to experiment with scooters, unicycles on roads, sidewalks

Electric skateboards another option already hitting the road

Revelstoke high school starts ‘buy-back’ program for vape pens

Over 45 vapes have been bought and exchanged for cafeteria credit

Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion

Search engine giant stepping back into wearables with Fitbit’s 28 million active users

Once, twice three times unlucky: B.C. woman’s vehicle repeatedly vandalized

‘Senseless and costly mischief’, says RCMP

Man who died from Okanagan RCMP Taser had mental health challenges, family says

Family have identifed the man as 38-year-old Clayton Donnelly of Kelowna.

Most Read