Hard-hit hospitality companies help with B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccinations

Laid-off staff from WestJet, Air Canada, the Vancouver Canucks, the Langley-based Vancouver Giants and cruise ship services are among the companies lending their hospitality skills to B.C.’s mass COVID-19 vaccination effort.

Premier John Horgan announced the program Wednesday, saying the province will be paying part of the salaries for some of the 1,400 people signed up through 14 employers, those hardest hit by travel and other public health orders of the year-long pandemic. Some participating companies are covering the full pay of their employees to take part by serving as coordinators for the 170 community vaccination centres that are gearing up.

