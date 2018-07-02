As charges against Harvey Weinstein move forward, the biggest obstacles for charges against others in the #MeToo movement are statutes of limitations. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Harvey Weinstein accused of forcible sex act by third woman

The new charges involve allegations against the Hollywood mogul from 2006

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. announced the indictment Monday.

RELATED: Harvey Weinstein turns himself in, arraigned on rape, criminal charges

He says the new charges involve allegations against the Hollywood mogul from 2006.

Previous charges allege forcible sex acts in 2004 and 2013.

A representative for Weinstein had no immediate comment.

RELATED: Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape, sex charges

Vance says the indictment is the result of “extraordinary courage” exhibited by women who have come forward.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man in critical condition after Canada Day shooting
Next story
Survey shows daughters more likely to take care of parents

Just Posted

Community and collaboration drive Binche Fishing Derby

Family time, forward thinking and positive initiatives to be highlighted

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

Dr. Paul Stent awarded Key to the Community

On June 4, local physician Dr. Paul Stent was presented with the… Continue reading

Audit finds Canfor did not comply with bridge maintenance legislation

Per a news release issued by the Forest Practices board, an independent… Continue reading

Tenth B.C. Justice Summit continues dialogue on Indigenous justice

Per an information bulletin courtesy of the Ministry of Attorney General and… Continue reading

Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other

As counter-tariffs begin against the U.S. Trudeau thanked residents

New Brunswick couple followed by great white shark

Woman recounts close encounter with great white shark as terrifying

Miss BC winners crowned tonight in grand finale showcase

Follow Black Press for live coverage of the Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC finals in Fort Langley

Harvey Weinstein accused of forcible sex act by third woman

The new charges involve allegations against the Hollywood mogul from 2006

Jumbo resort court ruling could take months

Judge mulling ‘substantially started’ decision that halted construction for proposed ski resort.

PM addresses groping allegation of Creston reporter

Trudeau says he doesn’t recall ‘negative interactions’

B.C. man in critical condition after Canada Day shooting

Suspect, 18, arrested and remains in police custody

Snow hits parts of B.C. in July

Snow covers from mountain passes and the Big White ski hill

Thai boys and coach found alive in cave where they went missing

All 12 boys and their coach were found alive says a Thai official

Most Read