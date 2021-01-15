Head-on collision Jan. 14 claims one life west of Fort St. James

Jenkins said alcohol, as well as road surface conditions, have been ruled out as factors

One person is dead following a head-on collision on Tachie Road near Fort St. James Thursday, Jan. 14.

Fort St. James RCMP Cpl. Pat Jenkins said they are continuing to investigate the crash, which took place at around noon roughly 20 kilometres west of the Highway 27 junction.

“It was a head-on collision between a pickup [truck] and a car,” Jenkins said, noting one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Three others were taken to hospital, with one evacuated to Prince George by helicopter.”

Jenkins said alcohol, as well as road surface conditions, have been ruled out as factors in the crash.

Tachie Road was closed for roughly nine hours Thursday while the investigation took place.

“We will continue to investigate and we are in communication with the coroner,” Jenkins added.



greg.sabatino@wltribune.com

