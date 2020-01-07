Margaret Duncan, 56-years old is missing in Fort St. James. (RCMP photo)

Community search for missing Margaret Duncan being held Wednesday

Duncan went missing on Dec. 31, 2019

Community members in Fort St. James and neighboring community members are beginning a search for missing 56-year old Margaret Duncan, Jan. 8 from Cottonwood Park.

The Key Resource Centre in the district is organizing the search, which will begin at 9 am tomorrow, Jan. 8, from Cottonwood Park.

READ MORE: Missing person in Fort St. James

Margaret Duncan has been missing since New Year’s Eve, and was last seen in downtown Fort St. James. She is a First Nations female, 160 cm tall, 115 lbs, has grey hair and brown eyes.

The police took out a news release on Jan. 3 asking for public assistance in finding Duncan.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Margaret Duncan is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

