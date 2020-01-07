Community search for missing Margaret Duncan being held Wednesday

Margaret Duncan, 56-years old is missing in Fort St. James. (RCMP photo)

Community members in Fort St. James and neighboring community members are beginning a search for missing 56-year old Margaret Duncan, Jan. 8 from Cottonwood Park.

The Key Resource Centre in the district is organizing the search, which will begin at 9 am tomorrow, Jan. 8, from Cottonwood Park.

Margaret Duncan has been missing since New Year’s Eve, and was last seen in downtown Fort St. James. She is a First Nations female, 160 cm tall, 115 lbs, has grey hair and brown eyes.

The police took out a news release on Jan. 3 asking for public assistance in finding Duncan.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Margaret Duncan is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

