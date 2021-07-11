Medical marijuana is shown in Toronto on November 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Medical marijuana is shown in Toronto on November 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Health Canada pulls pre-rolled joints contaminated with yeast, mould and bacteria

Health Canada says about 11,304 were sold in in Alberta, the Northwest Territories and Yukon

Health Canada has issued a recall that could harsh some Canadians’ cannabis buzz.

The agency is pulling three batches of pre-rolled joints that may be contaminated with yeast, mould and bacteria.

The recall applies to two types of Atlas Growers Ltd.’s pre-rolls sold between December 1, 2020 and last Wednesday.

The affected products are Natural History Zour Apples Full Flower Pre-Rolls and Atlas Growers Zour Apples Full Flower Pre-Rolls.

Health Canada says approximately 11,304 of the three-joint packs were sold in in Alberta, the Northwest Territories and Yukon.

The agency says exposure to yeast, mould and bacteria may cause allergic symptoms, but serious health consequences are rare.

The recalled lot numbers are: P200027, P200044 and P210008.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cannabis

Previous story
If an election were called, how much fight do Conservative premiers have left?

Just Posted

(BC WIldfire Service Handout photo)
Area restriction issued for Klawli Lake north of Fort St. James due to forest fire

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako in conjunction with BC Parks and Takla Nation issued an evacuation alert as a result of the Mount Porter wildfire Thursday, July 8. (Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako handout photo)
Evacuation alert issued for area north of Fort St. James due to wildfire

A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Lytton residents left homeless after fatal wildfire get 1st look at devastation

Former Telkwa mayor Darcy Repen is filing his final argument this week saying ICBC discriminates against rural drivers when it sets premium rates. (Contributed photo)
Campaign continues for ICBC rate fairness in rural areas