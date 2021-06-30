Temperatures in Victoria reached 40 degrees on Monday, with records broken all across the province this week. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Temperatures in Victoria reached 40 degrees on Monday, with records broken all across the province this week. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Heat wave help for communities stretching B.C. emergency resources

Restrict 9-1-1 calls to emergencies, public safety minister says

B.C. emergency response and public health teams have been stretched to the limit, and 9-1-1 calls have broken records along with extreme heat, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Wednesday.

“Police and emergency services have been redeploying officers and pleading for people to only call 9-1-1 during emergencies, as heat-related deaths have severely depleted front-line resources and severely delayed response times,” Farnworth said June 30.

B.C. Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe reported Wednesday that at least 486 sudden and unexpected deaths have been reported to the agency since Friday, a 195 per cent increase in a typical five-day period.

“While it is too early to say with certainty how many of these deaths are heat related, it is believed likely that the significant increase in deaths reported is attributable to the extreme weather B.C. has experienced and continues to impact many parts of our province,” Lapointe said.

As with police and ambulance services facing record calls, the coroner’s service has also experience delays responding to reports of sudden deaths. Farnworth said B.C.’s Lower Mainland has been particularly affected, since many of its homes don’t have air conditioning.

Emergency Management B.C. has assisted health authorities responding to senior care homes dealing with the heat, and relocating COVID-19 vaccination clinics that couldn’t continue in temporary locations.

RELATED: Heat wave sets record for B.C. Hydro demand

RELATED: Heat relief still days away for Eastern B.C.

Farnworth said the province will reimburse communities for extra costs related to the heat wave, such as opening libraries and community centres to accommodate people who could find no relief at home.

“This includes transportation to and from cooling centres in communities where no scheduled or reasonable public transportation exists, staff wages and overtime to open a civic facility that otherwise would not happen, and workers compensation coverage for emergency social service volunteers to support water for distribution within a facility,” Farnworth said.

Environment Canada reported Wednesday that while heat warnings have been lifted for Yukon and parts of northern B.C., conditions remain dangerously hot from Southern and Central B.C. east to Manitoba.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Previous story
Heath Canada adds potential side-effect warning to two kinds of COVID-19 vaccines
Next story
ʔaq̓am confirm 182 unmarked burials near Cranbrook

Just Posted

BC Cancer’s mobile mammography unit will be back in Vanderhoof this September. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
BC Cancer mobile mammography unit stops in Vanderhoof and area

B.C. Premier John Horgan announces the province’s four-step COVID-19 reopening plan, June 14, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. drops COVID-19 mask order, recommended until full vaccination

Roger Harris of Bella Coola displays where his allegiance lays as the Montreal Canadiens prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals June 28, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo)
Cariboo Chilcotin Coast hockey fans ready to cheer for Carey Price in Stanley Cup finals

Children cool off in a public fountain in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, June 19, 2021. The heat wave continues in Lithuania as temperature rose to as high as 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
B.C. cities could reach 40 C as 4-day extreme heat warning issued around province