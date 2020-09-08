Hello Falcon Families!

Welcome back to the most interesting, innovative school year that any of us has ever experienced!

Despite the abundance of rain, I hope you had a restful and rejuvenating summer break. We are all looking forward to seeing the students return to the school.

I know that many families are anxious about their children returning to school amid the pandemic. We continue to follow the health and safety guidelines prescribed by the Ministry of Health.

School will look different this year.

All students will be placed into learning cohorts in which they will stay together all year. The cohorts are as follows — Grade 8 students, Grade 9/10 students, Grade 11/12 students.

We have a new timetable this year. The timetable ensures that safety guidelines can be followed and that students receive required courses.

FSJSS BELL SCHEDULE 2020-2021

8:44 – Warning Bell

8:47 – 11:26 First Period

11:26 – 12:32 Lunch

12:29 Warning Bell

12:32 – 3:11 Second Period

The first week of school is also different. Here is the schedule: September 8th – 9th is staff orientation; September 10th -11th is student orientation.

Grade 8 and 11/12 students come to school September 10, 2020 for their orientation.

Grade 9/10 students come to school September 11, 2020 for their orientation.

September 14th All students attend school all day as classes start.

If you have any questions, please contact the school.

Craig Houghton, Principal at Fort St. James Secondary School