Consumer credit cards are posed in North Andover, Mass. on March 5, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRES

Higher interest rates to hit younger, middle-income households

The Bank of Canada recently raised its trend-setting interest rate for the fourth time in a year

A newly released federal analysis says younger, middle-income households will feel the biggest impacts from the Bank of Canada’s gradual move towards higher interest rates.

The briefing note prepared for Finance Minister Bill Morneau examines the types of households — by income, age and region — most affected by the central bank’s rate-hiking path from extremely low levels.

RELATED: Central bank hikes rate, says tariffs already in place to have modest impact

The September 2017 document obtained by The Canadian Press under the Access to Information Act puts a particular focus on how rising rates will boost debt payments for highly indebted households, which are described as those with debt-to-income levels of at least 350 per cent.

The memo says 12 per cent of all Canadian households carry these heavy debt loads and are most likely to be middle-income earners, young to middle-aged, mortgage holders, and live in Ontario and British Columbia.

The Bank of Canada recently raised its trend-setting interest rate for the fourth time in a year to bring the benchmark to 1.5 per cent, its highest level since December 2008, but still low by historical standards.

RELATED: Household debt, housing remain key risks for financial system: Bank of Canada

The central bank raises its interest rate as a way to help keep inflation from climbing above its ideal target range of one to three per cent.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fire ecologist advocates prescribed burns
Next story
Three dead after small plane bound for P.E.I. crashed in Maine

Just Posted

Fort St. James tourist attraction still going strong

“World Class Chicken Racing” remains popular

B.C.’s new Emerging Economy Task Force has launched

A new task force focused on supporting the economic future of British… Continue reading

New agreements will ensure quality cannabis for B.C.

Those eagerly anticipating the legalization of non-medical cannabis on Oct. 17 will… Continue reading

Public infrastructure opportunities slated for B.C. communities

Fort St. James locals may benefit from future projects

New childcare spaces announced to help B.C. families

With thousands of families across the province struggling with the shortage of… Continue reading

Video: Mourners bid goodbye to the two young victims of Toronto shooting

Justin Trudeau was among dozens of people ranging from students to dignitaries who packed a Toronto funeral home to pay their respects.

Ontario man arrested in 2009 gangland murder in B.C. mall parking lot

Kevin LeClair’s shooting in Langley was part of the fight between the Red Scorpions and the UN Gang.

VIDEO: Alex Trebek to likely retire from Jeopardy in 2020

The popular Canadian game show host says he’ll likely call it a career when his contract is up

WATCH: Drone footage of humpbacks, orcas, and Vancouver Island’s wild Pacific Rim

German tourist captures beauty of Canada’s West Coast.

B.C. premier concerned after reports of 130 ODs in one day

Horgan says more needs to be done about opioid crisis and high number of overdoses should be widely known

Seth Rogen could become voice of Toronto Transit too

The beloved Canadian actor has already signed on to replace Morgan Freeman’s voice on Vancouver buses and SkyTrains

Pulp mill struggles long-term, Premier John Horgan says

U.S. ‘assault’ on B.C.’s Catalyst Paper threatens workers, retirees

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations elder arrested by Israeli navy en route to Gaza

Chilliwack’s Larry Commodore part of Freedom Flotilla bringing medical aid to Palestinians

Woman gets $2 million after 2014 train crash

A lawsuit over a woman injured in a train collision has ended in a multi-million dollar judgment.

Most Read