Highway 97 closed in both directions north of Hixon due to collision

Drive BC took to twitter to tell motorists to expect delays

The rough location of the incident according to Drive BC. (Google Maps)

Traffic is stopped in both directions on Highway 97 a few kilometres north of Hixon.

Social media posts show traffic stopped for what witnesses are calling a head-on collision.

DriveBC staff took to Twitter, noting the incident was just north of Colebank Road East, and telling motorists to expect delays.

