Highway 97 closed in both directions north of Hixon due to collision

Traffic is stopped in both directions on Highway 97 a few kilometres north of Hixon.
Social media posts show traffic stopped for what witnesses are calling a head-on collision.
DriveBC staff took to Twitter, noting the incident was just north of Colebank Road East, and telling motorists to expect delays.
Hixon Area -Hwy 97 Road Closed near Coleman Road. Assessment in progress. No Detour at this time. Check #drivebc for updates.#essentialservices4u #hixon #roadclosed #area18 pic.twitter.com/BMrtwNgilM
— Emcon Quesnel (@EmconQuesnel) April 29, 2021
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com
@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.