Highway 97 north of Quesnel damaged by repeat landslide

Emcon Services Quesnel will be working on the highway this weekend

The damage is in the same spot a major crack appeared in May of 2020. A smaller crack reappeared in November of the same year. (Emcon Facebook)

Highway 97 north of Quesnel is the latest area road to be damaged by landslides.

Emcon Services calls the damage the Cottonwood Slide Area. This is a separate slide than the Cottonwood Hill slide, which is on the Quesnel-Hixon road and not Highway 97.

READ MORE: Quesnel-Hixon road closed south of Cottonwood River Provincial Park

The area being worked on showed damage in May and November of 2020, near Umiti Pit Road, 15 km north of Quesnel.

“This slide area has started to show more movement over the last day or so,” Emcon Services posted on Facebook. “Crews have and will continue to work on it throughout the weekend.”

READ MORE: Crack appears in Highway 97 north of Quesnel

Emcon says to expect single lane alternating traffic if travelling and check DriveBC before leaving for your destination.

READ MORE: Cariboo North MLA hoping to put area roads in the spotlight of budget response

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Highway 97landslide