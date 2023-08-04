Highway crash east of Terrace claims one life

The Aug. 2 accident close highway during police investigation

Police are looking for more information on the two-vehicle crash on Hwy16 east of Terrace Aug. 2 which claimed one life.

The collision near the Usk Frontage Road, approximately 20 kilometres east of Terrace, was first reported in the early evening hours of that day.

“Once on scene, police found two pickup trucks, a Ford and a Toyota, had collided head on. The driver of the Ford was trapped inside the vehicle, while the driver of the Toyota was out of the vehicle,” reported RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson in an Aug. 4 statement.

Although the driver of the Ford was removed from the vehicle and taken to hospital, he later died. The other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic on Hwy16 was closed while police investigated the scene.

Members of the Thornhill Volunteer Fire Department were also sent to the collision location.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fort St. James ranked No.1 among B.C. Municipalities on crime severity index
Next story
Man, 32, dead after stabbing on Vancouver’s Granville Street

Just Posted

Fort St. James is a former fur trading post in north-central British Columbia. It is also the gateway to a chain of rivers and lakes that traverse 400 kilometres of central British Columbia. The population of the Fort St. James area, including the municipality itself, rural areas and First Nations, is approximately 4,500 people. (File photo)
Fort St. James ranked No.1 among B.C. Municipalities on crime severity index

Thornhill Fire Department trucks are pictured on January 28, 2022. Emergency vehicles from the department were dispatched to a serious crash on Hwy 16, east of Terrace, on August 2, resulting in injuries and a subsequent highway closure. (Binny Paul/Black Press Media)
Serious vehicle crash closes Hwy 16 east of Terrace

Sarah Osborne and The Magic Buttons deliver a captivating performance at the River Stage during the Kispiox Valley Music Festival on July 29. (Hunter Wild/Black Press Media)
Kispiox Valley Music Festival delights hundreds in its 27th year

A file photo from the Fall Fair held in Vanderhoof in the past. This year, the 55th annual fair has been cancelled due to wildfire concerns in the region. (Black Press file photo)
55th Nechako Fall Fair cancelled due to wildfires in the region