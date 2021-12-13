Holiday cards from Fort St. James mailed to Canadian troops

This is the fifth year the Falcon Student Council at Fort St. James Secondary has made cards for the Canadian Armed Forces. (Fort St. James Secondary Facebook)

Extra special thought was recently put into dozens of Christmas cards by the Falcon Student Council with Fort St. James Secondary School.

More than 30 cards were sent in the mail earlier this month to members of the Canadian Armed Forces wishing them a safe and happy holiday season.

“Our student council’s approach is we really like to have a sense of belonging to community,” said Jennifer Bridgeman.

“Part of that is going beyond our community sometimes, and for the last probably five years we’ve sent holiday greeting cards to our troops just to show our appreciation and remind them that we’re thinking about them during the holiday season.”

Over their lunch hour, some students wrote as many as five cards they also decorated.

While there was an option to send a holiday message to Canadian Armed Forces members through Facebook, Bridgeman said they concluded that something tangible in the mail would be better.

Cards are sent across Canada and even overseas.

“I had a student from last year actually send a card away and it just happened to go to another teacher’s sister in the Armed Forces from our small community, so that was really neat,” Bridgman said, encouraging others to send cards of their own.

“It was again a sense of community–the small connection that’s out there.”

In the New Year, the Falcon Student Council is greeted with some return thank you cards.

