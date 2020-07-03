RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Homicide investigation underway in Prince George

A 26-year-old woman has died as a result of stabbing.

A 26-year old woman was found with “atleast one stab wound” after which she died as a result of her injuries in Prince George, and a homicide investigation is underway.

Police received a report of stabbing in front of the Prince George Courthouse on the 300 block of George Street on July 2 at approximately 10 p.m., Mounties said in a Friday (July 3) news release.

Frontline officers arrived on scene and found a 26-year old woman “suffering from what appeared to be atleast one stab wound.”

RCMP administered first aid before paramedics arrived on scene. She was then transported to a hospital for treatment.

However, early Friday (July 3) morning, the victim passed away as a result of the injuries she sustained, police confirmed.

The investigation is being led by the Prince George RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit, and is in the early stages. RCMP said they have deployed significant resources to assist in the case.

RCMP is looking for witnesses of the incident or anyone who may have any further information.

Contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca.

If the information provided leads to an arrest, the person will be eligible for a cash reward.

READ MORE: Attempted murder investigation underway in Prince George

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Crimenorthernbc

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
A list of charge rates or Crown referrals from police oversight bodies across Canada
Next story
Ottawa jail inmates argue anti-COVID measures a breach of charter rights

Just Posted

Homicide investigation underway in Prince George

A 26-year-old woman has died as a result of stabbing.

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

How much do you know about our country?

Police search for Good Samaritans who intervened an assault

Fort St. James RCMP said the incident occured on June 14.

Fire burns down outbuildings and vehicle in Nak’azdli

No injuries were sustained by occupants or firefighters.

Emergency Operations Centre discontinued in Fort St. James

The District of Fort St. James has discontinued its Emergency Operations Centre… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. vet starts petition to ban the online sale of animals

796 signatures so far

White-throated sparrows have changed their tune, B.C. study unveils

Study marks an unprecedented development scientists say has caused them to sit up and take note

Lower Mainland teacher facing child pornography charges

Elazar Reshef, 52, has worked in the Delta School District

Man who rammed gate near Trudeau residence with truck faces multiple charges

The man, who police have not yet officially identified, will be charged with multiple offences

All community COVID-19 outbreaks declared over in B.C.

Abbotsford manufacturer cleared by Dr. Bonnie Henry

Kelowna RCMP commander calls for more nurses during wellness checks after complaint

Southeast District Commander wants to increase Police and Crisis Team program

‘Tarantula moth’ spotted in broad daylight on Vancouver Island

Polyphemus moths are one of the largest insects in B.C.

B.C. First Nations vow to keep fighting after Trans Mountain pipeline appeal denied

Squamish Nation, Tsleil-Waututh Nation and Coldwater Indian Band made the application

‘Queue jumpers’ not welcome in B.C. as COVID-19 U.S. cases rise: Horgan

Premier Horgan said he’s heard concerns that Americans have stopped at Vancouver hotels instead of heading to their destination

Most Read