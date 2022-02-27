Nanaimo RCMP at the scene where a house exploded next to St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church in Nanaimo’s Old City Quarter. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Nanaimo RCMP at the scene where a house exploded next to St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church in Nanaimo’s Old City Quarter. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

House explodes in Nanaimo, injuring 6

First responders and utility crews on scene in Old City Quarter

A house exploded in Nanaimo’s Old City Quarter on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Pine and Fitzwilliam streets at 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 after a structure exploded next to St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church. The explosion could be felt kilometres away.

“I saw a huge fireball, debris flying everywhere, and after that everything died down,” said witness Andrew Johnson, who arrived at the church moments before the explosion. “Power went out, came back on.”

He and other witnesses said multiple people appeared to have suffered injuries, including wounds from broken glass, in the incident.

Homeowners nearby were asked to vacate their homes while utility crews investigated and RCMP at the scene were telling people to stay back due to a gas leak.

Nanaimo RCMP noted in a social media post that the home was vacant. Police added that the immediate area is closed to the public and first responders are also asking motorists to avoid the area.

Father Harrison Ayre, pastor of St. Peter’s, said staff were just arriving at the church at the time of the incident, prior to the shelter opening for the night.

“I hope everyone’s OK,” he said. “This probably could have been a lot worse, too. It’s surreal, still.”

BC Emergency Health Services says six people were hurt and two needed hospital treatment but their injuries are considered superficial.

Natural gas provider FortisBC says in a social media post that the home’s natural gas meter was damaged and gas was blowing from it, but crews capped the leak.

Fortis says there has been no confirmation of the cause of the blast, but an investigation is underway.

-files from Mandy Moraes/Black Press Media and Canadian Press


Emergency crews at the wreckage of a house that exploded near St. Peter's Catholic Church on Sunday, Feb. 27. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

