University Hospital of Northern B.C., in Prince George. (UBC photo)

Housing program to aid Indigenous people travelling far for medical care in northern B.C.

B.C. government launches temporary housing program in Prince George, Fort St. John

First Nations who live in remote northern communities and are forced to make lengthy trips for medical care in Prince George and Fort St. John will no longer have to worry about paying to stay in hotels or motels.

Through a “unique partnership” with the First Nations Health Authority, the B.C. government announced Tuesday it will be funding temporary housing near medical centres in the two cities, in existing BC Housing buildings.

“Many Indigenous communities in remote northern communities aren’t located close to health care, and people may have to travel a long way to access health care, including women travelling to give birth,” Housing Minister Selina Robinson said in a statement, adding that this program will particularly help those facing long-term medical stays.

The partnership is part of the province’s $7 billion earmarked in the 2018 budget for housing.

All clients in these units will have access to the health authority’s transportation program, which assists in taking patients to and from their community.

In the coming months, officials will be working to determine exactly how many units will be reserved for First Nations patients.

The province says that additional locations could be added in the future.

