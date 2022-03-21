Houston wins gold at U15 championship with 4-0 win over Vanderhoof

Houston takes a shot on goal during the gold medal game against Vanderhoof on Monday, March 21 at the Vanderhoof Arena. (Photo by Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Omineca Express) Elk Valley tales a shot on goal against Huston the on Sunday, March 20 at the Vanderhoof Arena. (Photo by Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Omineca Express)

The Houston Flyers won gold at the U15 minor hockey championships in Vanderhoof on Monday wrapping up the season with a 4-0 win over the Vanderhoof Bears. The Bears came in second with silver and the bronze medal went to the Elk Valley Raiders.

Flyers Coach Alonzo Slaney said the team is “excited beyond words” at winning gold after back and forth games over the weekend.

“The kids worked so hard all year and it shows right now. I couldn’t be any more proud of them. It’s a great feeling for them.”

Slaney thanked Vanderhoof for hosting saying they’re very appreciative to everyone who organized the event.

“Utmost respect to Vanderhoof. It was a good game and a great atmosphere for the kids.”

Bears Coach Paul Hartwig congratulated The Flyers for their win. He said it was a tough loss but a really good year for the team.

“We had a great season. The kids did really well. There was a lot of growing up and a lot of improvement. Houston really came out strong and deserved to win.

“Let’s get ‘em next year.”

The Bears got off to a strong start on Saturday (March 19) beating the Flyers 2-1 in a tight opening game. The Flyers made a comeback that afternoon beating the Raiders 5-3 in their second game of the day. The Bears wrapped up the day with a 4-2 win against the Raiders.

The Bears remained undefeated until Monday after wrapping up Sunday with a 5-2 win over the Raiders following a 4-0 win over the Flyers that morning. The Flyers made a comeback later in the day winning 5-2 over the Raiders.

