The vehicle’s windshield and roof were caved in by the impact with the hoverboard rider. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Hoverboard rider slams into car, escapes with scrapes and bruises

The crash took place Thursday night in Willoughby

A car slammed into a man on a hoverboard on 208th Street in Willoughby Thursday evening, caving in the windshield but leaving the victim with only minor injuries.

The crash took place at about 8:30 p.m., northbound at the intersection of 208th Street and 82nd Avenue, said Cpl. Craig van Herk of the Langley RCMP.

The rider on the hoverboard – a small electric scooter-type device controlled by the rider’s feet and posture – was heading north, as was the driver.

Police believe that at the intersection with 82nd, the hoverboard rider suddenly turned into the intersection.

The driver slammed into the hoverboard rider. The windshield and part of the car’s roof were crumpled by the impact.

“The pedestrian went up and over, basically,” said van Herk.

Police, firefighters, and multiple ambulances responded to the crash, and the 29-year-old Langley man on the hoverboard was taken to hospital.

Amazingly, he suffered no broken bones. Officers went to the hospital later to check on his condition and found he had suffered primarily scrapes and bruises.

The driver was not injured.

Alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the crash, and police are now trying to determine why the hoverboard rider suddenly veered into the intersection.

The investigation is ongoing, van Herk said.

Previous story
Supreme Court of Canada says military’s no-juries justice system constitutional
Next story
Mapping of Canadian coasts showing where climate change to hit hardest this century

Just Posted

Northern B.C. homicides unsettle isolated Tahltan village

Iskut renews plea for RCMP detachment in wake of killings

Fort St. James resident is the Liberal choice for Skeena-Bulkley Valley riding

Dave Birdi is a former Fort St. James municipal councillor

Wet’suwet’en clan launches civil lawsuit against Coastal GasLink

Gidimt’en seeking damages and costs over destruction of logging road encampment and gate

Retired Northern Health official: Managers should have to eat the same food served in hospitals

Former chief medical health officer says hospitals are relying too much on “corporate food”

CN train derailment cleared between Terrace and Prince Rupert

The CN mainline is now open, following a train derailment mid-way between… Continue reading

Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run in connection to a string of homicides in northern B.C.

Eclairs and profiteroles recalled for Salmonella contamination in B.C.

Three Celebrate brand deserts are the subject of the recall

Bears killed after clawing way into home near Hope

Several bears who were being fed regularly by a resident shot after destroying vacant cabin

VIDEO: B.C. woman captures up-close encounter with cougar in a tree

Big cat was in a tree overhead when barking dogs alerted Tracy Bruce

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run, with police focussing their attention on Manitoba

VIDEO: Salmon shark treats scientists to ‘surprising’ behaviour off B.C. coast

Scientists, students treated to ‘surprising’ behaviour from shark

Decriminalizing drugs the next steps in fighting B.C.’s opioid crisis, doctor says

Patricia Daly is calling for a regulated drug supply, streamlined services as next steps in ongoing crisis

Search in northeast B.C. ends as Calgary man’s body recovered from Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current

Kamloops RCMP cleared of wrong-doing in custody death

Police watchdog finds police not responsible for death at detachment

Most Read