FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 file photo, Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home in Vancouver, British Columbia. A Chinese court has sentenced a Canadian man to death in a sudden retrial in a drug smuggling case that is likely to escalate tensions between the countries over the arrest of a top Chinese technology executive. The Chinese press began publicizing Robert Lloyd Schellenberg’s case in December after Canada detained Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, on Dec. 1 at the request of the United States. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Huawei founder thanks inmates, Canadian justice system for treating daughter well

Ren Zhengfei said he believes there will be a just conclusion to the case of his daughter, Meng Wanzhou

The founder of Chinese tech giant Huawei is thanking Canada’s justice system for the kind treatment of his daughter, the company’s chief financial officer arrested last month in Vancouver on a U.S. warrant.

In a rare meeting with foreign reporters, Ren Zhengfei said he believes there will be a just conclusion to the case of his daughter, Meng Wanzhou, who is awaiting extradition to New York State.

Meng, who was arrested Dec. 1 and remains under house arrest in Vancouver, is facing U.S. charges related to possible violations of trade sanctions on Iran.

Her father also expressed thanks to Meng’s fellow jail inmates prior to her release “for treating her kindly.”

READ MORE: China demands Canada release Huawei executive arrested in Vancouver

READ MORE: B.C. judge grants $10M bail for Huawei executive wanted by U.S.

The 74-year-old, who founded Huawei in 1987, said he believes his daughter will be vindicated once all the evidence is out.

Ren also said that he saw no connection between his daughter’s detention and the arrest of two Canadians by Chinese authorities on national security charges.

— With files from AP

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Where the investigations related to President Trump stand
Next story
SUV wedged on top of car in B.C. mall parking lot has customers confused

Just Posted

Woman killed in head-on crash near Vanderhoof

RCMP say driver crossed the centre line and hit a loaded fuel tanker truck

RCMP to review actions at Wet’suwet’en pipeline protest camps

Senior Mountie says he hopes protests will be peaceful following deal with hereditary chiefs

‘Tripod’ delays access to Unist’ot’en camp

Social media rumours of cultural significance quashed, meaning police “exclusion zones” should end.

Hereditary chiefs negotiate injunction agreement

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs abide by interim injunction, but gate stays up. Still opposed.

College of New Caledonia wants public’s input on budget

A public consultation will be held Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. at Vanderhoof Campus

Giant rotating ice disk forms in Maine river

Ice disk that is roughly 100 yards wide has formed in the Presumpscot River

SUV wedged on top of car in B.C. mall parking lot has customers confused

The accident occurred Tuesday, no injuries were reported

Huawei founder thanks inmates, Canadian justice system for treating daughter well

Ren Zhengfei said he believes there will be a just conclusion to the case of his daughter, Meng Wanzhou

May government faces no-confidence vote after Brexit defeat

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would stay put in her leadership role

Razor burn: Gillette ad stirs online uproar

A Gillette ad for men invoking the #MeToo movement is sparking intense online backlash

Feds poised to bolster RCMP accountability with external committee

Long-anticipated move is the latest attempt at rebuilding the force following years of sagging morale

Canada needs a digital ID system, bankers association says

The Department of Finance last week officially launched its public consultation on the merits of open banking

Indigenous energy summit includes session on pipeline ownership options

Steven Saddleback of the Indian Resource Council says a session will feature presentations on financing models

Japanese grand champion Kisenosato retires from sumo

The 32-year-old Kisenosato was the first Japanese-born wrestler in 19 years to gain promotion to sumo’s highest rank

Most Read